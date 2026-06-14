In Deepti Sharma, India trust: Why all-rounder is crucial for the Women in Blue at T20 World Cup

Which is why, despite the lack of wickets leading up to their opening game of the T20 World Cup, India turned to Deepti again on Sunday. After Mandhana (68) and Richa Ghosh (34) took India to 170/6 against Pakistan in Edgbaston, the veteran off-spinner was trusted to do the job with the ball. And she, much like the management, knows how big a role spinners would play in this World Cup considering the double-headers and used surfaces.

Understandably, it did not take long for her to make an impact. The offie started off with the wicket of Gull Feroza in the fifth over. Then, she removed the counter-attacking Ayesha Zafar soon after. Soon NR Sree Charani and Shafali Verma joined the party, all but killing the contest. The final blow, however, came from Deepti who took the last three wickets in a single over to hand India a massive 64-run victory. And in the process, she registered her career-best bowling figures (5/10).

Usually someone who does not let on easily in press conferences, Deepti was at her candid best after the match on Sunday. An astute reader of the game, she said that the pitch had some turn on offer and it was crucial for her to vary the pace every over and keep hitting the good areas. "I saw in the first innings that it was slow and it was turning a little. In the second innings also, there was more turn. So I wanted to make sure to put all six balls in the same areas. I was just targeting my good balls and how to hit the good areas," the off-spinner explained in the post-match press conference.