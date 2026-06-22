Another bad day could cost India women the T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: As an emotional Marizanne Kapp let out a roar at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday evening, India had suffered at the hands of South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup. And once again, it all felt like a familiar story playing out over and over again.

The Women in Blue, having beaten the two easier opponents early on, had fallen short at the first real challenge in the ICC event. And as a result, now they are in a position where the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has to beat Bangladesh and Australia in their next two games to qualify comfortably. It is not an impossible way forward, but considering the real possibility of an early elimination — in consecutive T20 World Cups — the loss against Proteas would sting harder.

Even more so considering the familiarity of the opponents and what is at stake. Head coach Amol Muzumdar remained positive, reiterating that there is no need for panic and adverse reactions after what was their first loss. While he has a point, the disappointing aspect about the result, or the lack thereof, is the predictability of it all.

While India were handed a hefty blow with the injury of Shreyanka Patil, the mistakes and tactical errors made on Sunday calls for a quick introspection. For starters, not bowling out Nandni Sharma, the seamer who broke into the team on the back of her variations and ability to bowl in the death, while allowing Kapp to hit with the wind against Deepti Sharma in the penultimate over. Then, adding only 25 runs in the last three overs while batting. The shot selection of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma at the top. Besides, having Yastika Bhatia at No 3 meant pushing everyone one spot lower than they are supposed to be. And dropped catches didn't help their cause either.

These issues are glaring to see from the outside, but Muzumdar maintained that it was one bad day where South Africa got the better of them. There is perhaps some merit to the point that their best fielder, Radha Yadav, had a day to forget, dropping multiple catches. Or even the aggressive approach by the openers which is in line with the direction of the sport. "If we would have even fielded a little better, I think the result would have gone either way," coach even acknowledged.