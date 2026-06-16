T20 World Cup 2026: Rich in experience, Ghosh ready to deliver as India's finisher

Since the beginning of 2023, no batter in international cricket has scored more runs in T20Is while batting at No 5 or lower. Ghosh, in 38 innings, has 740 runs to show in this period with Maddy Green (NZ) and Fatima Sana (PAK) next on the list from full-members. And it is not just the runs, but the pace at which they have come. Among batters (No 5 or lower) with more than 200 runs in this period, Ghosh's 144.53 SR is only third to Phoebe Litchfield (159.89) and Ellyse Perry (150.32). Ghosh's 21 sixes is also the highest on the list followed by Sana's 20.

Taking it all into context, there is no other middle-order batter,when on song, who can destroy bowling attacks like Ghosh can. And the truth is she has always had the potential. The stable base in her stance and the batswing and range to hit any kind of bowler over the ropes. The issue with Ghosh has been temperament and closing matches in pressure situations. In the past, despite coming close, she has gotten out and the team has lost from there. Even in the ODI WC final, she played a cameo but did not see the chase through.

At the same time, over the last three years, she has also become mature, evolved as a batter and the Women's Premier League experience with Royal Challengers Bengaluru helped too. By now, she knows her job is to finish the match and not just play cameos. While acknowledging that the knock against Pakistan has given her confidence, Ghosh threw some light on how Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have helped her in recent years.

"I think in this thing, Harry di helped me a lot. When myself and Harry di batted together, she told me to take my time. There was no hurry to go and strike the ball from the first ball. You take your time and if you stay in the crease, you can score lots of runs. I think I just remember that thing and I just play like that," she said on Tuesday.