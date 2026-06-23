ICC frames pregnancy policy to facilitate healthy comeback for women cricketers

CHENNAI: In a first, the International Cricket Council have formulated a framework that will assist female cricketers return to sport post pregnancy. The new policy called Return to Play Post Pregnancy Guidelines aims to provide systemic support — from doctors to physiotherapist, trainers and psychologists — to athletes through the period of pregnancy and return to play.

The eight-page document has been prepared in a general format to be used by all ICC Member nation subject to the country's own local legislation or regulations. "No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level," ICC Chair Jay Shah said in a statement.

One of the highlights was appointment of a dedicated case manager (a doctor or physiotherapist) for each player and will serve as primary point of contact. This will be done by each board.