ICC frames pregnancy policy to facilitate healthy comeback for women cricketers

CHENNAI: In a first, the International Cricket Council have formulated a framework that will assist female cricketers return to sport post pregnancy. The new policy called Return to Play Post Pregnancy Guidelines aims to provide systemic support — from doctors to physiotherapist, trainers and psychologists — to athletes through the period of pregnancy and return to play.
The eight-page document has been prepared in a general format to be used by all ICC Member nation subject to the country's own local legislation or regulations. "No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level," ICC Chair Jay Shah said in a statement.
One of the highlights was appointment of a dedicated case manager (a doctor or physiotherapist) for each player and will serve as primary point of contact. This will be done by each board.
While countries like Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan already have a maternity policy in place, the BCCI is yet to have a dedicated pregnancy guidelines for women cricketers. And after pregnancy, the ICC has formulated a 6Rs framework: "Ready (0-6 weeks), Review (6-8 weeks), Restore (8-16 weeks), Recondition (12-16+ weeks), Return and Refine"
India cricketer Sneha Deepthi, who made a comeback in domestic level for Andhra seven-eight months after giving birth to her daughter Kriva Philip in 2021, welcomed the new guidelines. "I feel the policy is really good, it will help women to have a family and also play the sport she loves," Sneha told this daily. "It is really important to have professional help rather than just medical help to come back to the sport. You need help like a trainer even from the start of the pregnancy, the physios, even the medical staff will help the athletes. In my case it was not easy. It was also Covid time and there was very little medical help, so it made my comeback journey very difficult."
Return-to-play key points
The decision to announce a pregnancy is always at the discretion of the mother and there should be no mandate from the board to ask for a pregnancy test
No fixed gestational age to stop playing, player to decide that in consultation with doctors
Boards recommended to appoint a dedicated case manager (a doctor or physiotherapist) for each player and will serve as primary point of contact
To ensure key access and well-being services through pregnancy and postpartum period
The 6Rs framework: Ready (0-6 weeks), Review (6-8 weeks), Restore (8-16 weeks), Recondition (12-16+ weeks), Return and Refine
Access to medical staff, physios, S&C coaches and psychologist