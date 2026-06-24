We need to turn up for a fight: Yo Mahesh takes charge head coach of Tamil Nadu

At the same time, the former pacer-turned-broadcaster acknowledged that there is significant need for realignment in attitude. "Our attitude cannot be soft anymore. Because cricket all over India is played with a different attitude. That is something that we need to crack down. We need to turn up for a fight. We cannot be soft on the field. So, there are a few things that need to be realigned. Changed is too massive a word as of now. These things have to be done constructively. So you don't have to change the whole steering wheel. You just have to tinker it," explained the 38-year-old who has been part of the coaching staff with Dindigul Dragons (2021) and Thiruppur Tamizhans (2022) in the TNPL.

"Getting the buy-in to change the attitude is not going to happen overnight. A lot of things that have happened over the last couple of years cannot be undone in a day, in a month, in a season. That is where I come in. It is my job to make the boys realise that cricket is being played in this way. We are highly talented, highly skilled. Maybe we should try this direction and explore that. That is a challenge I have. I am very confident that I can get that buy-in and probably try to drive the team in that direction," he added.