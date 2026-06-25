BCCI Ombudsman disqualifies KSCA secretary

BENGALURU: The BCCI Ombudsman has ruled that Santosh Menon, the secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is not entitled to continue in office. He declared the post in a vacant in an order issued on Thursday (a copy of the order is with this daily).

In a landmark ruling that may have ramifications elsewhere, the Ombudsman, Justice Arun Mishra (Retd.), judged that Menon had already finished his nine-year tenure under existing guidelines. The original complaint was filed by Dolphin Cricketers, a KSCA institutional member. They had argued that Menon only had nine days remaining before completing his tenure on the day he was elected as secretary of the KSCA.