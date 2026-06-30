'I tried to talk him down': McCullum reveals failed attempt to stop Ben Stokes from retiring

England head coach Brendon McCullum revealed that he tried to persuade Ben Stokes to reconsider his decision to retire from international cricket, but said the captain had made up his mind by then.

England lost the third and final Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge by 160 runs on Monday, conceding the series 1-2. However, Stokes announced his retirement on the fourth day of the match itself, leaving many shocked.

McCullum said he “tried to talk him down”.

“When he confirmed to me that he was going to retire, first I tried to talk him down (laughs) and… it became pretty obvious that he had made his decision and he was at peace within,” McCullum told Sky Sports.

“From that point of view, I guess your emotion then leads on to just a bit of sadness really because you have been on this journey together for four years and it’s been a real thrill. I feel very privileged that I’ve been able to work intimately with Stokesy throughout that and consider him a friend, a good friend.”

McCullum lauded Stokes’ contribution as captain and player, calling him a “leader of men”.

“He is a leader of men, people follow him wherever he goes, whether that’s on the field, whether that’s in the dressing room, whether that’s at the team hotel. People follow him because he’s a vivacious character and he’s a big presence and he has conviction in his thoughts and his methods.

“In a game of cricket, which has so many variables and inconsistencies, that is one level of consistency that he brings. He truly believes in every situation. I think that adds a real sense of calm to a lot of people around him.”

“So we are going to miss Ben, we’re going to miss that presence, we’re going to miss his leadership and his performance, and it is difficult to replace someone like that.”