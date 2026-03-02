New Zealand don't make things bigger than they are, experience in India should help: Darly Mitchell

KOLKATA: New Zealand don't make things bigger than they are, said Daryl Mitchell on Monday, adding that the Kiwis will rely on their recent experience of playing in India for the T20 World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will take on the last edition's runners-up South Africa in the first semifinal to be played at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday, and Mitchell said the Kiwis have complete clarity over how they want to operate.

"We're pretty clear how we want to operate as Black Caps and that's both on and off the field. We don't make things bigger than what they are, but we're also very excited to be in this position and know how lucky we are to be here in a semifinal," Mitchell told New Zealand Cricket.

"Just looking forward to getting stuck into the contest, trying to win little moments is something that we constantly speak about and hopefully that means we're heading off to a final in a few days' time," Mitchell said.

New Zealand have been in India since the start of the year having played a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series across various venues in the build-up to the showpiece.

Mitchell said New Zealand will look to bank on that experience.

"We've spent a bit of time here in India in the last two months and I guess we know what conditions we'll be coming up with," said Mitchell as the Kiwis returned from Sri Lanka after playing a few games in the island nation.