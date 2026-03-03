Stage set for T20 WC semis: South Africa have edge, New Zealand spunk

KOLKATA: As winter gives way to summer, the weather is slowly changing in this part of the country. The cool air in the morning turns warm as day passes with sun beating down, raising the temperature beyond 30 degree celsius. Though it is still comfortable, especially in the shades, signs of pre-summer cannot go unnoticed. As evening settled over Eden Gardens on Tuesday and the floodlights started glowing, the temperature dipped. A few 100 metres away Hooghly was flowing majestically.

On Wednesday, heat will rise in the evening when South Africa and New Zealand meet in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here. The African side has an advantage over their opponents. The Proteas are the only unbeaten side so far and even got the better of the Kiwis in the group stage. More importantly they seem to be a well-rounded unit and the conditions here suit them better. If they win, this will be their second consecutive final in WC.

Considered a high-scoring venue where average score is around 180, teams prefer to chase. India did that with ease against the West Indies with Sanju Samson remaining unbeaten on 97 while chasing 196. However, the aspect that can favour Aiden Markram and Co is initial help to pacers from the wicket. The fast bowlers historically have more success at the venue than spinners and South Africa pace battery comprising Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch are in form of their life.

New Zealand too have perfect foil in pacers like in-form Matt Henry, who is expected to join the team by Tuesday night and Lockie Ferguson but none of them managed to reach the double-figure mark yet even as Ngidi, Jansen and Bosch have 10 plus wickets against their respective names. It's true that Mitchell Santner and Co have played all their Super Eights matches on spin-friendly wickets in Colombo but their pacers including Jacob Duffy have to step up their game given the nature of the wicket here in Kolkata.

Even in batting column South Africa have an edge. Captain Markram is their leading scorer with 268 runs from seven innings that included three half-centuries - two of them being unbeaten with one coming against New Zealand in the group stage. Their top-order comprising Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton along with Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis and David Miller are also among runs. Most importantly, one of these batters have come good at different points of time helping the team maintain its unbeaten run.