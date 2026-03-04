Finn Allen smashes 33-ball ton as New Zealand destroy South Africa in T20 World Cup semifinal

KOLKATA: A ruthless New Zealand rode on a record 33-ball century from 'local lad' Finn Allen to outclass South Africa by nine wickets and storm into the T20 World Cup final here Wednesday.

Allen, who will be turning up for Kolkata Knight Riders in three weeks' time, smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes to finish an incredible chase of 170 in just 12.5 overs, leaving the South African team dumbfounded.

The century, fastest ever across all editions of T20 World Cup, was an exhibition of brute masculinity that Eden Gardens has ever witnessed.

Plonking the front-foot, Allen practised range hitting like pro-golfers as the balls soared into the orbit and disappeared in thin air.

From 76 to 100, it took Allen five deliveries from Marco Jansen (0/53 in 2.5 overs), whose supposedly dream day turned into an absolute nightmare.

The side led by Mitchell Santner never looked like losing the match as it first restricted the Proteas for a below-par 169 for 8, riding on a fine spin bowling performance from left-arm spinner Cole McConchie (2/9) and Rachin Ravindra (2/29).

KKR recruits do the job at home ground

If South Africa saw some silver lining in Jansen's 30-ball-54, the two newly-recruited KKR openers Tim Seifert (58 off 33 balls) and Allen blew them to smithereens with a rollicking 117-run stand in just 9 overs.

This is Black Caps' second T20 World Cup summit clash after 2021 (in UAE).

If India beat England in Mumbai on Thursday, it will be the repeat fixture of last year's Champions Trophy final.

Between Allen and Seifert, the duo hit 13 boundaries and six sixes.

The match as a contest was as good as over within the powerplay when 84 runs were scored -- 22 coming in the sixth over bowled by Corbin Bosch.

Allen completed his half-century off 19 balls.

He took only 14 deliveries for his second fifty even as he took medical time out in between.