New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl against South Africa in T20 World Cup semifinal

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry, while South Africa have Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj coming back.
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the toss before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens.
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner during the toss before the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens.(Photo | AP)
KOLKATA: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

New Zealand made one change to their playing XI with James Neesham coming in for Matt Henry.

South Africa made three changes with Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj coming back.

Teams: New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

