T20 World Cup: Jansen fifty lifts South Africa to 169/8 in semifinal against New Zealand

Marco Jansen revived South Africa after they slumped to 77/5, smashing an unbeaten 55 off 30 balls including two fours and five sixes.
South Africa's Marco Jansen plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
KOLKATA: A breezy fifty by Marco Jansen lifted South Africa to 169/8 after a top order collapse against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, South Africa lost opener Quinton de Kock (10) and Ryan Rickelton (0) off consecutive balls in the second over bowled by off-spinner Cole McConchie. They were 48/2 at the end of the powerplay overs.

In-form captain Aiden Markram got out for 18 in the eighth over off Rachin Ravindra with Daryl Mitchell taking the catch. Mitchell himself was not sure but the video umpire ruled it a clean catch.

David Miller was dismissed just before the halfway stage for 6, being the second victim of Ravindra.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

