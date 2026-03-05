T20 World Cup: Samson falls for blistering 89 as India eye mammoth total in semi-final against England

MUMBAI: Sanju Samson smashed 89 off just 42 balls as India overcame the early loss of Abhishek Sharma in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup semi final against England at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After India were put in to bat, Abhishek smacked Will Jacks for two fours in the second over, only to hit the off spinner down Phil Salt's throat at midwicket off the last ball of the over to depart for nine off seven balls.

Samson, however, shrugged off the loss of his opening partner and continued where he left off in the final Super Eights game against the West Indies.

He made England pay for dropping him on 15 when skipper Harry Brook shelled a straightforward chance at mid-on off Jofra Archer.

Samson reached his fifty off just 26 balls by lofting left-arm spinner Liam Dawson over long-off for six.

At the other end, Ishan Kishan was equally belligerent, hammering 39 off 18 balls before leggie Adil Rashid made a vital breakthrough, having him caught at long-off. Samson and Kishan's partnership was worth 97 in 45 balls. At the end of 10 overs, India were 119/2.

Shivam Dube was promoted to No. 4 ahead of skipper Suryakumar Yadav to negate England's spin threat. He duly hit Rashid out of the attack, smashing him for two sixes in an over.

Samson was finally caught at cover by Salt off Jacks for 89 after a 42-ball knock that featured eight fours and seven sixes.

Earlier, Suryakumar showed no concern after losing the toss, stating that he was looking to bat first anyway.

This is the third T20 World Cup in a row in which the two teams are facing each other in the semi final stage. In the previous two editions, the winner of this contest went on to lift the trophy.

India entered the match on a high after Samson’s heroic 97 guided them to victory over West Indies in their must win Super 8 clash.

On the other hand, Harry Brook’s England have won their last five matches, with all rounder Will Jacks in red hot form.

The winner of Thursday’s clash will face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.

India named an unchanged playing XI for the third match in a row.

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

England made one change to their side, with Jamie Overton replacing Rehan.

England XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.