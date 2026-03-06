Samson among eight nominees for T20WC Player of the Tournament announced by ICC

DUBAI: In-form India opener Sanju Samson figured in the eight-man shortlist for the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament announced by the ICC on Friday.

The other nominees are England all-rounder Will Jacks, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, South Africa's pacer Lungi Ngidi and captain Aiden Markram, New Zealand's all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and batter Tim Seifert, and American bowler Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Samson, who did not play in the early part of the tournament, lit up the T20 World Cup with consecutive player-of-the-match performances.

The opener smacked a 42-ball 89 against England in the semifinals to be the hero of India's seven-run win on Thursday.

Before that, his 50-ball 97 laid the foundation of the defending champions' five-wicket win over the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal.

The wicketkeeper-batter has so far amassed 232 runs at an average of 77.33 and a strike rate of 201.73 in four matches that he had played in the tournament.

Jacks has been instrumental in his team winning six of their eight matches at the T20 World Cup. He won four player-of-the-match honours, and has scored 226 runs and picked up nine wickets from eight matches.