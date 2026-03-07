‘Chokers’ tag should pass to New Zealand if they lose T20 World Cup final: Dale Steyn

NEW DELHI: South Africa pace great Dale Steyn said New Zealand should inherit the unwanted “chokers” tag if they fail to beat hosts India in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, stating that it would be nearly impossible for the Kiwis to topple the home side.

New Zealand entered the summit clash for the second time in T20 World Cup history by beating favourites and perennial “chokers” South Africa in the first semifinal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India beat England by seven runs in a high scoring second semifinal in Mumbai on Thursday.

Steyn said New Zealand have reached the final of ICC events more often than the Proteas and if they fall short on Sunday, the “chokers” tag should be handed over to them.

New Zealand played the finals of the 2019 50 over World Cup, the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, and came up short on all three occasions.

“Let's be honest here. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this,” said Steyn in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours. I love New Zealand, but they won't beat India.”

The legendary South African pacer, who has more than 400 Test wickets to his name, believes India are the favourites and said it would take a “monumental choke” from the hosts to lose the title clash.

“It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them (New Zealand) to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No,” Steyn said.

New Zealand have reached eight ICC finals since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, but have won just one — the 2021 World Test Championship final against India.