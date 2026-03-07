Mortals combat for immortality: India look to create history on the banks Sabarmati

AHEMDABAD: Ahmedabad in 2026 is a constant reminder of the city's outsized ambition. Like most Indian places, it's being hurriedly rebuilt to scale. This one, though, has the added pressure of trying to look like a global city when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calls time on the 2036 Games bidding process. The Olympic Games has historically been hosted only by capitals or dazzling megalopolis and since Ahmedabad is neither, the challenge is very real.

A stone's throw away from the airport, there's the instantly recognisable Olympic rings on a footpath. There's construction work elsewhere. The Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project has diverted traffic. On Friday, the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation cleared developmental works totalling `2500cr. Some of the local papers have reported that it's roughly 25% of the body's annual budget.

It's on this canvas that the India team will aim for T20I immortality.

Two-peat.

Pakistan, the OG disruptors of this format, made it to back-to-back finals, winning one. West Indies, the ones who wrote the sport's first prospectus, won two in three editions. England, the inventors of the format, made it to five semifinals in a row. They are all worthy accomplishments in a format known to be fickle and random. It's why the sport's shortest form has had an added sense of jeopardy. It's also why six men's teams have won the World Cup in the first nine editions of the tournament. That same randomness has also helped in contributing as many as six different finalists since 2021.