Mortals combat for immortality: India look to create history on the banks Sabarmati

AHEMDABAD: Ahmedabad in 2026 is a constant reminder of the city's outsized ambition. Like most Indian places, it's being hurriedly rebuilt to scale. This one, though, has the added pressure of trying to look like a global city when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calls time on the 2036 Games bidding process. The Olympic Games has historically been hosted only by capitals or dazzling megalopolis and since Ahmedabad is neither, the challenge is very real.
A stone's throw away from the airport, there's the instantly recognisable Olympic rings on a footpath. There's construction work elsewhere. The Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project has diverted traffic. On Friday, the Standing Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation cleared developmental works totalling `2500cr. Some of the local papers have reported that it's roughly 25% of the body's annual budget.
It's on this canvas that the India team will aim for T20I immortality.
Two-peat.
Pakistan, the OG disruptors of this format, made it to back-to-back finals, winning one. West Indies, the ones who wrote the sport's first prospectus, won two in three editions. England, the inventors of the format, made it to five semifinals in a row. They are all worthy accomplishments in a format known to be fickle and random. It's why the sport's shortest form has had an added sense of jeopardy. It's also why six men's teams have won the World Cup in the first nine editions of the tournament. That same randomness has also helped in contributing as many as six different finalists since 2021.
Flying in the face of all this randomness is the India team's element of surety. In a format where insurance policies count for little, this version of the side is the closest there has ever been to a guarantee. Guarantees, both in terms of outcome and progression. Sure, they hit a speedbump and were staring at early elimination but their processes and methods never changed.
After the end of the T20 World Cup in 2024, their batting unit was given carte blanche powers. The shackles had truly come off. A hitherto conservative group were asked to expand their imagination and it brought about the desired change. In that way alone, Suryakumar Yadav was keen to build a team in his own style.
Over the last month, they have retained that stylistic element about their game. Most sixes (88; 12 ahead of the West Indies) and most fours (128; 16 ahead of England). It's been the team's motto and they have stuck to it despite a string of top-order failures thanks to an off-colour Abhishek Sharma, who battled a stomach virus at the start of the tournament.
That kind of batting was what put them in the summit clash. On a batting beauty in the semifinal, they needed an above-par total to guard against dew. Their turbo-charged assault across all phases against England managed to find that extra 10-15 runs above par and in the end that was the difference.
How have they managed this? They have all traded in consistency and averages for maximum impact. After rightly identifying that averages are almost irrelevant in this format, they have been empowered to maximise their boundary output. The end result? A score of 25 off 12 deliveries is greater, according to the team management, than 50 off 35. This attitude is reflected in the run-making charts as well. There are no Indians in the top six. But in terms of batting strike rate (minimum 50 balls faced), two in the top three are Indians (Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan).
In the pre-match press conference, Suryakumar spoke about the freedom they have given to their batters and how 'it's all one big family' without any hierarchical norms in place. The night before night can be a strange place to be in for a sports team. There's lots of excitement, pressure, nervous laughs and some tension. The skipper alluded to it but the one thing the World No. 1 have always done under this regime is embrace pressure.
Sometime before the toss on Sunday evening, Ricky Martin, the one who gave the world one of sport's greatest ever numbers will sing it to an audience of over 90000. "Now that the day is here," it goes, "you gotta go and get it." Suryakumar is not a Churchillian speaker in the dressing room but he will borrow one of Martin's lines in the dressing room.
"Reach for the Cup of Life cause your name is on it."