Security concerns force England women to shift Abu Dhabi camp to South Africa

LONDON: The England women's cricket team was forced to shift its T20 World Cup preparatory camp to South Africa after it had to call off its plans to travel to Abu Dhabi due to security concerns owing to the ongoing conflict in the region, involving United States, Israel and Iran.

Around 30 players will instead assemble in Pretoria for a preparatory camp, where they will be divided into two squads of 15 each for a five-match intra squad series scheduled between March 10 and 27.

The teams have been named in honour of two England greats, Jan Brittin and Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, both members of World Cup winning sides on home soil.

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will lead Team Brittin, which will be coached by former Durham batter and England Women assistant coach Jon Lewis.

Vice captain Charlie Dean will captain Team Heyhoe-Flint, with assistant coach Luke Williams guiding the side.

Head coach Charlotte Edwards will oversee both the squads during the camp and has urged the players to use the series as an opportunity to push their case for selection ahead of the upcoming World Cup at home.

"This is a big opportunity for every player involved to put their hand up and demonstrate that they're an invaluable part of our World Cup plans," Edwards said in a release.