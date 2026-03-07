'Surya' Uday: Plucky New Zealand stand in the way of India's date with history

AHMEDABAD: An insanely talented and incredibly consistent Indian cricket team will carry the weight of a nation's hopes in its pursuit of history when it goes up against a tenacious New Zealand in a classic David versus Goliath final of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

On November 19, 2023, the expansive amphitheatre called the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a teary-eyed and emotionally spent Rohit Sharma drag himself up the dressing-room stairs after Australia had silenced India in the ODI World Cup final.

The distraught home side and a silent stadium, with 93,000 people, have carried the cross ever since even though the T20 team somewhat made amends for that heartbreak by winning the 2024 world title under Rohit.

The shortest format team will now look to become the first side ever to defend the crown under Suryakumar Yadav and also the first to win the coveted trophy three times.

Suryakumar, a street-smart cricketer who embodies the famous Mumbai spirit, will not only be itching to create his own legacy as captain but also want to put an end to the agony of November 19, 2023.