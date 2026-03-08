ISL: SC Delhi fight back to hold Mumbai City

MUMBAI: A spirited second-half comeback saw Sporting Club Delhi recover from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Mumbai made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the opening five minutes. Akash Mishra launched a long throw from the left flank that the Delhi defence failed to clear, and Jorge Pereyra Díaz reacted quickest to head the loose ball into the bottom-right corner from close range in the third minute and put the Islanders ahead.

Mumbai doubled their advantage in the 17th minute through a well-worked attacking move. Brandon Fernandes threaded a precise pass into the path of Noufal, who was brought inon the left, and the winger produced a clinical right-footed finish into the top corner to make it 2-0.

Both sides continued to push forward in search of further goals, but lacked the final touch in the attacking third. Right winger Babović attempted an effort from inside the box in the 34th minute but sent his shot over the bar.