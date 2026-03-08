ISL: SC Delhi fight back to hold Mumbai City

MUMBAI: A spirited second-half comeback saw Sporting Club Delhi recover from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Mumbai made the perfect start, taking the lead inside the opening five minutes. Akash Mishra launched a long throw from the left flank that the Delhi defence failed to clear, and Jorge Pereyra Díaz reacted quickest to head the loose ball into the bottom-right corner from close range in the third minute and put the Islanders ahead.
Mumbai doubled their advantage in the 17th minute through a well-worked attacking move. Brandon Fernandes threaded a precise pass into the path of Noufal, who was brought inon the left, and the winger produced a clinical right-footed finish into the top corner to make it 2-0.
Both sides continued to push forward in search of further goals, but lacked the final touch in the attacking third. Right winger Babović attempted an effort from inside the box in the 34th minute but sent his shot over the bar.
Delhi pulled a goal back deep into first-half stoppage time. Mumbai goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa failed to clear a free-kick, allowing Rafael Ribeiro to set up Manoj Mohammad at the edge of the box. The left-back struck a powerful shot into the bottom-left corner in the additional minute to reduce the deficit to 1-2 before the break.
Mumbai came close to restoring their two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute when Mishra’s header from a Fernandes cross was comfortably saved by SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.
However, Delhi found the equaliser moments later. Babović produced an impressive run through the Mumbai defence before calmly finishing from close range to level the scores at 2-2 in the 73rd minute.