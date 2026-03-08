"Jeetegha bhai, jeetegha..," Fans turn up to play their part in big T20 WC final

This was going to be a festival and they wanted to play their part. As soon as the gates were open, all the familiar chants cut through the extremely hot air. "Jeetega bhai, jeetega, India jeetega," was the most popular. Some of them were still sporting Rohit Sharma jerseys. Others had Virat 18 on their back. A few had Surya while others were sporting Samson. Divided by name, united by country and colour of the jersey.

The stadium wasn't full at the toss but the ones inside had already worked up an electric atmosphere as they cheered on Ricky Martin's popular songs. As per the ICC's flow of events at the Closing Ceremony, they were in danger of having to delay the toss but they decided to cull a few events from the programme to ensure there would be no major delays.

The toss itself was no surprise as the ones who won it — New Zealand — opted to field first. After a baking hot day — the afternoon was a furnace as temperatures hovered around the 38*c — there's expected to be some dew. The Kiwis made one change, taking the decision to bring Jacob Duffy over Cole McConchie, but the hosts stuck to their XI from the semifinals.