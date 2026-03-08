T20 WC final: India post record 255/5 with Dube’s explosive cameo; Samson stars with 89

India continued their dominant batting display in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, finishing with a formidable total of 255 for 5 after being asked to bat.

The defending champions made full use of the batting-friendly surface, racing away from the start and maintaining a high run rate throughout the innings.

Shivam Dube played a blistering cameo at the death to help India reach a record 255/5, the highest total ever in a final. Coming in late, Dube struck with intent, scoring 26 not out off just eight balls. He unleashed a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes, including successive sixes over midwicket and cover, a four over fine leg, and another four through the off side, putting the Kiwi bowlers under severe pressure.

His cameo injected crucial momentum in the final overs, ensuring India finished strongly despite losing five wickets in the latter part of the innings.

Sanju Samson was the standout performer, narrowly missing out on a century with a powerful 89-run innings. James Neesham, returning to bowl at a crucial moment, delivered a high full toss that Samson could not clear, and Cole McConchie took a brilliant running catch at long on to end his innings.

Ishan Kishan, who had earlier brought up a rapid fifty off just 23 balls, fell soon after, dismissed while trying to maintain momentum. Suryakumar Yadav followed, attempting to accelerate the innings but was caught at long on shortly after Kishan’s departure.

In the final overs, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya took charge of the slog, adding crucial runs and helping India reach a massive total. Their late assault ensured that India posted 255 for 5, setting a challenging target for New Zealand.

Earlier, India had raced out of the blocks, with Abhishek Sharma and Samson laying the foundation through a punishing opening stand. Sharma reached his half-century in just 18 balls, one of the fastest fifties in T20 World Cup final history. Kishan’s aggressive strokeplay throughout the PowerPlay and middle overs combined power and timing to keep India ahead of the asking rate and build a strong platform for the final surge.

The innings also saw earlier breakthroughs for New Zealand. Rachin Ravindra dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 52 via a faint edge to Tim Seifert behind the stumps, giving the Kiwis their first success in the innings.

With 255/5 on the board, India now have a daunting total for New Zealand to chase in the high-stakes final, putting the defending champions in a commanding position.