This could be Dhoni's 'last season', says Irfan Pathan

NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League could be the "last time" fans see MS Dhoni turning out for Chennai Super Kings.

As the 2026 IPL approaches, once again the talks surrounding Dhoni's retirement has again gathered pace.

The speculation intensified after CSK traded Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, a move that many felt could allow the veteran to further minimise his on-field involvement this season while continuing to mentor the side.

"CSK is incomplete without MS Dhoni. This season might be the last time we see him in the yellow jersey and it's tough to imagine CSK and the IPL without him," Irfan said on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan'.

"As soon as the IPL comes around, we start seeing Mahendra Singh Dhoni again, which means he is fully prepared for it, and he is looking very fit as well," he added.

The 44-year-old has already joined the CSK camp in Chennai earlier this month and has been training alongside the squad led by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Pathan said Dhoni's role could increasingly revolve around guiding the group and helping the next generation of leaders develop within the side.