IPL and assembly election in Assam: Too close for comfort

CHENNAI: The BCCI on March 11 had announced the schedule for the first phase of the 2026 IPL. "As three states are scheduled to undergo State Assembly elections during this period, the full schedule of the tournament will be announced once the poll dates are announced," it had said in a statement.

Even as five states are scheduled to go to polls, the Indian cricket board was waiting for election schedules of West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu where IPL matches will be held during the 19th season commencing on March 28. With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing the poll and result dates on Sunday, the first phase of league can proceed unhindered except for a couple of matches scheduled in Guwahati, Assam.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, second home for Rajasthan Royals, will host three games in the first phase — March 30 between RR and Chennai Super Kings, April 7 between RR and Mumbai Indians and April 10 between RR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The last two matches might create a few issues due to their proximity with the polling date. As per the ECI's poll schedule, Assam will vote in one phase on April 9.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA), however, looked confident of hosting these matches amid polls. "Matches will happen as scheduled. We are preparing accordingly," an ACA official told this daily. On being further questioned about law and order situation and security issues if the two events — polls and matches — organised close to each other, the official said, "That's what we are precisely preparing with support from concerned (authorities). As of today, we are preparing as scheduled."

Like Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will head to the polls on April 9 in a single phase voting, meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will go to vote on April 23. West Bengal elections will be held in two phases — April 23 and 29. The counting of votes for all these states will be done on May 4. But the remaining two centres — Kolkata and Chennai — are likely to remain unaffected as there is considerable gap between the matches and polling dates. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host two matches — CSK vs Punjab Kings on April 3 and CSK vs Delhi Capitals on April 11. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be the venue for three matches in the first phase. The home team, Kolkata Knight Riders, will host Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on April 2, 6 and 9, respectively.