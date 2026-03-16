INTERVIEW | Why Bumrah is one of a kind, John Wright gives his take

CHENNAI: Be it their 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa or the semifinal of 2026 edition versus England at a batter-friendly Wankhede wicket, it was Jasprit Bumrah who choked opponents for runs bringing India back in the game. Two years ago, he was the player of the tournament while the pacer deservingly was named as player of the final a few days ago in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old from Ahmedabad has been the difference between India and the rest more often than not. The difference became more prominent on the wickets where runs were in abundance and the same was witnessed during the semifinal and final of the 2026 edition. The opponents were left with no option than to discount Bumrah's four overs from the equation no matter how big the targets were. It was the case with England, who lost the match by seven runs chasing an improbable target of 254. It was no different when New Zealand came out to bat chasing 256 in the summit clash.

The right-hand fast bowler finished with 14 wickets, joint-highest along with his compatriot Varun Chakaravarthy. It was former New Zealand captain John Wright who introduced Bumrah to the world almost 13 years ago while scouting talents for Mumbai Indians. As luck would have it, it was his find that deprived New Zealand of an ICC title on March 8.

Irrespective of which team he is playing against, Wright, 71, enjoys Bumrah bamboozling batters with his accurate line and lengths and same might have been the case during the final. "Well I sort of sit quietly and watch on the television and enjoy watching him (Bumrah) bowl," Wright told The New Indian Express when spoken about Bumrah's exploits in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

Wright will always find a mention whenever talks will center around Bumrah but the former Kiwi left-hand batter was modest when credited for unearthing a future star. "I was just fortunate enough to turn up at the right place at the right time all those years ago, which is 2013," was his response.

Wright said Bumrah is right up there among the great bowlers of all times. "He's just one of a kind, really, because he's played across all three formats and been successful in every one of them. So he's going to be rated way up there. The word great is bandied about, but, you know, he's in that territory." Bumrah has scalped more than 500 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is so far and Wright hoped the pacer continues to play for many more years to come. Among pacers with more than 400 wickets across formats, only Joel Garner has a better average (20.2) than Bumrah (20.49) and only Lasith Malinga (32.8) betters him (32.9) marginally in strike rate. And that tells the elite group he belongs to. "I think the challenge for any fast bowler for longevity is keeping the fitness and the strength that's required. It's a very physical, demanding role being a fast bowler. So that will determine how long he keeps playing. And let's hope it's for many years to come. The figures really say it all," he said.