After a lost year, Mayank Yadav primed to switch it up for LSG

The road to this point was not easy. Through all this, Mayank kept to himself and worked towards his goal of getting better. He missed an entire season for Delhi, went through the frustrating phase but the 23-year-old did not give up. "It's frustrating for an athlete. If you're bowling well in the IPL and then you get injured, it's a big problem. You have to be mentally strong. You have to motivate yourself. Whenever I meet him, I motivate him. Whenever he comes to Delhi, he comes to the club, we sit down and talk about what he is going through. It is not easy. In today's world, it's difficult to make a comeback in T20. It's a fast game. If you go for runs, how will the public react? What will the selectors think?... Mentally, you have to be strong. You have to stop using social media. If you use social media, you will get depressed. But he has a natural speed. It's God's gift. He's a quick learner and knows injuries are part of the game. We have seen in the past with Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Ashish Nehra, even Bumrah. I think he will do well this season," Sharma explained.

Sharma credits BCCI and CoE chief VVS Laxman for supporting Mayank through all this. "I'm very thankful to CoE for this. They helped him a lot. Laxman backed Mayank from behind. Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni are also in the same team," said Sharma, recalling what Mayank told him last: "He told me that he his fully fit. 'I'm preparing to play Test cricket, I want to play for India again,'"

The first step towards making a comeback to the blues and staying in the Indian team would be to help the Super Giants. The Indian cricketing fraternity wouldn't want anything different.