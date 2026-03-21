'Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don't think Jeetbo is there': Ashwin on KKR's chances in IPL 2026

CHENNAI: Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack no longer carries the same aura of fear and the "novelty factor" around their mystery spinners has faded, says former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Analysing the strength and weakness of KKR ahead of the IPL, Ashwin said India spinner Varun Chakravarthy will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders.

"I don't think the opposition will be worried after looking at KKR's bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst's room, watch the bowler's hand, or just look to take a single," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Varun is at a stage in his career where he has to find answers. But, it is natural for every cricketer's progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out," he said.

Ashwin also noted that seasoned all-rounder Sunil Narine's effectiveness has diminished, particularly with restrictions on his variations.

"Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, 'Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them'," he added.

Ashwin stressed that without the element of surprise, KKR's bowlers could find it increasingly difficult to contain aggressive batting line-ups, especially on smaller grounds.

The legendary Indian spinner further noted that injuries and personnel changes have weakened the bowling unit since the auction.

"After the auction, I had said that KKR's bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. (Matheesha) Pathirana's injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out," he said.