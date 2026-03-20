IPL 2026: Time for Rinku to regain mojo

CHENNAI: That unforgettable last over bowled by Yash Dayal for Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) changed everything for Rinku Singh. Needing 28 off the last five balls, the left-hand batter went 6, 6, 6, 6 and 6 to script a memorable win for Kolkata Knight Riders, a sequence that will remain etched in memories of the fans forever.

Only a few months later he got an India call-up. Soon, he became an integral part of the T20I set up. After making his debut in the format against Ireland in Dublin on August 18, 2023, he featured in all 17 matches India played before the start of the 2024 T20 World Cup. With the 2024 IPL edition preceding the World Cup, another good show in the league could have cemented his place in the team but that didn't happen.

Unlike 2023, where he scored 474 runs from 14 innings with a strike rate of 149.52, Rinku could manage only 168 runs from 11 innings at a SR of 148.67 even as KKR went on to win their third title.