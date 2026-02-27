T20 World Cup: The pain of losing a loved one on a tour

KOLKATA/CHENNAI: On Thursday, thousands flocked to the MA Chidambaram Stadium to see if the Indian team would win a must-win match. They were joined in spirit by millions, who were tuning in or streaming. Unknown to them, Rinku Singh, one of the 15 men tasked with winning the T20 World Cup, was battling something extremely personal.

The thought of not seeing his father alive for one final time. He had already said his goodbyes a few days earlier. On the bench, Rinku knew Friday was round the corner. But he didn't know it on Thursday. He would have longed for a medical miracle. Another quiet moment between a son and a father. To share another laugh. To listen to that one piece of music again. To reminisce.

Late on Thursday, Rinku's father, who had been suffering from liver cancer, passed away. He left from Chennai for Aligarh for the final rites before rejoining his team in Kolkata on Friday. Sonu, one of Rinku's siblings, confirmed to this daily that his brother has left Aligarh to join the team. "He came here for the father's last rites. He has left to join the team in Kolkata."