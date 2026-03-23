India anchor market but ship is sailing far beyond now: ICC CEO on cricket's globalisation

NEW DELHI: India remains the "anchor market" but cricket is becoming "incontrovertibly" globalised, said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta as he applauded the "fearless" performance of Associate countries during the recent T20 World Cup, describing their growth as the "signal of a maturing" global sport.

India won the tournament, that featured 20 teams and was dotted with some gutsy show by lesser-fancied sides like tournament debutant Italy, USA, Nepal and Zimbabwe.

"India is indeed the anchor market of world cricket. Its enormous fan base, financial strength, and time-tested affinity for the sport provide a platform that benefits the entire ecosystem. What is incontrovertibly evident at ICC events, however, is that the ship is sailing far beyond any single location," he wrote in a column for 'WPP Media Sporting Nation XIII Edition'.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 saw spirited performances from Associate Nations...Countries such as Nepal, Italy and the USA captured global attention by playing fearless cricket.

"At the same time, traditional competitors like Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe demonstrated their too often-overlooked pedigree by storming into the Super 8s. Such moments are more than just upsets on the field; they are signals of a maturing global game," he added.

During the tournament, Zimbabwe ousted former champions Australia, Nepal gave another former champion England a massive scare and Italy too made an impression with some resolute performances even in lost causes.