History makers at home: Surya & Co become first team to defend T20 crown

300 wasn't breached but it's no surprise that their batting delivered them this World Cup. In 2024, it was their bowlers. This time, there can be do doubt. After a shock loss to South Africa in the Super 8s, they were faced with two finals before the actual semifinals. Since then, they have made 256, chased down 198 and made 253. On Sunday, 255 was a new benchmark for a score in the knockout of this tournament.

The pitch was a highway — if Ahmedabad is ever planning to host a Formula 1 race, it can safely be on the track — and the Kiwi bowlers were off their radar the entire night. They fed to Abhishek Sharma's strength as they allowed him access to the off-side and repeatedly bowled slot balls. They were either a touch too short or a touch too full.

But only a batting team with full conviction in its methodology would have been able to make full use of both factors — conditions of the surface and some bowling largesse (it's understood that the surfaces have favoured batters as the ICC wanted to limit the scope of dew influencing results).

19 fours and 18 sixes tell its own story. But there's no point in talking about this match without the exhaustive plans put in place since the day they won the title in the West Indies. The old guard was ushered out as a new brand of hedonistic, attacking cricket was going to be promoted. New ethos were nailed to the mast. The players within the system were either encouraged to develop this or players playing like this were parachuted into the team. It's also kind of why Shubman Gill was dropped so close to the World Cup. It also kind of partly explains why they flip-flopped over Sanju Samson. He has a high ceiling but his floor was a worry.