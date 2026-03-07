Billion dreams: Surya & Co hope to rise to the occasion

AHMEDABAD: On Friday, the IMD issued a heat wave for parts of Gujarat. Ahmedabad didn't figure in the list of places but it was scorching on Saturday afternoon. Some of the weather apps revealed it was close to 37*c. If you were outside, you could have even seen a mirage. But none of that stopped fans and vendors from occupying the main gate of the new Motera. The vendors, as is custom before an Indian game, were selling replica jerseys. And fans, also as is custom in these parts, were milling about, hoping to score a ticket as if by magic.

There was some danger that the city — hosting its second global final in two-and-a-half years — would have to make do without India in the summit clash. But Suryakumar Yadav & Co took care of business thanks to three highly impressive batting performances in as many must-win clashes. It's why they start Sunday's final against New Zealand as favourites but the mood in the camp isn't reflective of what's at stake and that's in a good way. Previous India teams have allowed the pointy end of ICC events to affect them.

This team welcomes pressure home and gives it a cup of coffee. Suryakumar Yadav said as much in the pre-match press conference. That kind of change in ethos was brought about by Rohit Sharma when he was given the go-ahead to imprint his philosophy. It led to a sea-change in fortunes as India won back-to-back white-ball ICC crowns for the first time in their history.

Watching the team's final training session on Saturday night, it was evident that they would be treating this as just another game. Some jokes were cracked, batters went about their range hitting practice like they were playing a video game and bowlers did some spot bowling. If an outsider was invited in without any context, they would have had no idea that this team was 24 hours out from one of the biggest nights of their lives. And the pitch — another central figure in the contest — is expected to be sporting.

But make no mistake. They are playing to etch their name in lights. For too long, this country, recognised as the spiritual home of T20 cricket, insisted on being conservative in the format. Less than four years after a radical shift to the other end of the spectrum, they can go to a place no other men's team has gone in this format.

Back-to-back.