IPL caterer trains staff to use electric cooking appliances

CHENNAI: The LPG shortage triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict has forced the country's caterers to switch to electric cooking appliances apart from using traditional fuel like coal and timber woods. Caterers, who will serve the broadcasting crew during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), are no different.
One of these caterers, however, is facing a unique problem. As most of their workers were mostly using gas stoves before the LPG crisis made them shift to the alternative method, they first need to be trained for handling the electric cooking appliances.
"The workers first need to know how to use these appliances so we are training them at the moment. More than anything it's important for their safety," the caterer told this daily. Around 13-14 workers are employed with the catering firm and most of them have not worked with these appliances in the past.
"At least one of us, who are well versed with these appliances, remain present whenever the workers prepare food using electrical appliances. This way we are not only fulfilling the local orders but also imparting training to the workers. By the time the IPL matches are held, I hope the workers would be fully trained," added the caterer.
The caterer works exclusively for broadcasting crew comprising around 200 personnel including the IPL commentators.
As was reported by this daily, the menu will also witness a few changes as fried food items and tawa rotis might be missing from the platters this time as they lead to more consumption of gas. Instead, tandoori rotis and grilled food items are expected to replace them.
"We have switched 70 per cent of our operation to electric appliances. We have bought induction stoves, electric hot plates and electric tandoors. Anyway we have been using coal to prepare a few items in the past. The only difference this time will be that the (coal) fuel will be used more now. So now the LPG consumption will be reduced considerably."
The caterer specifically mentioned that it has not received any specific guidelines by the organisers as far as the LPG usage is concerned. "The organiser only informed us about the matches the state unit here will be hosting in the first phase and the number of people we have to serve. These measures we have adopted to tackle the prevalent situation," he said.