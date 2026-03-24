IPL caterer trains staff to use electric cooking appliances

CHENNAI: The LPG shortage triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict has forced the country's caterers to switch to electric cooking appliances apart from using traditional fuel like coal and timber woods. Caterers, who will serve the broadcasting crew during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), are no different.

One of these caterers, however, is facing a unique problem. As most of their workers were mostly using gas stoves before the LPG crisis made them shift to the alternative method, they first need to be trained for handling the electric cooking appliances.

"The workers first need to know how to use these appliances so we are training them at the moment. More than anything it's important for their safety," the caterer told this daily. Around 13-14 workers are employed with the catering firm and most of them have not worked with these appliances in the past.

"At least one of us, who are well versed with these appliances, remain present whenever the workers prepare food using electrical appliances. This way we are not only fulfilling the local orders but also imparting training to the workers. By the time the IPL matches are held, I hope the workers would be fully trained," added the caterer.

The caterer works exclusively for broadcasting crew comprising around 200 personnel including the IPL commentators.