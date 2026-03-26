Mohnish wants to live his dream through his wards

CHENNAI: "Handle them carefully, for words have more power than atom bombs."

British poet and writer Pearl Strachan Hurd had famously said those words. Former Madhya Pradesh captain, Mohnish Mishra, will be able to relate to it. After a satisfying season with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, the MP batter was in his second season with Pune Warriors India, also disbanded, during the 2012 Indian Premier League when a sting operation brought his career to a screeching halt.

"The three players, through loose talk and unsubstantiated bragging, brought the game into disrepute, and hence, have been held guilty of the lesser offence. They have been debarred for a period of one year, from playing any cricket matches conducted or authorized by the ICC or BCCI, or any affiliated unit of the BCCI," read a statement issued by the Indian cricket board (BCCI). Mishra was one of the three players.

Almost 14 years have gone and a lot has happened in Mishra's life since then. A BCCI Level 1 coach these days, he has trained age-group teams post retirement in 2021 (he's confident of clearing his Level 2 exams).

Now guiding next-generation cricketers, Mishra was reluctant to delve into the 2012 episode as it brings back painful memories. "It was a sad part of my life," Mishra told this daily. On being pressed further, he opened up briefly affirming how that one year ban cost him. "There was no auction like today at that time. I still feel I was at my peak then but never got to play IPL again. I had a three-year contract with the Pune franchise and a few good performances could have brought me into contention. A few players from the team went to represent the Emerging India team even as I was waiting for the ban to end. But I would like to thank the BCCI, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) and the almighty as I was given a clean chit and welcomed back into the fold wholeheartedly.

"My only fault was that I believed one of my acquaintances and spoke to a person whom he had referred to. Now anti-corruption classes are being held for players. At that time, we used to believe people blindly. But I knew I was not wrong and I remained engrossed in cricket. I remained positive and my family backed me a lot. Even international players rallied around me. Senior players from MP and India supported me. Michael Clarke asked me to remain positive as I was set to have a good future," Mishra added.