Next-gen homegrown captains in focus as IPL enters new era

BENGALURU: When Ishan Kishan was appointed interim captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the lead-up to the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it was a small but significant in the competition's history. It meant captains of all franchises would be Indians, at least to begin the season.



Taken in isolation, it may not mean a lot. But pull back the curtains a little bit and analyse it at the macro level. It suggests several things. Mainly, the league, firmly in its adulthood from this year, is willing to experiment in terms of how they appoint captains. Earlier, captains and experience went hand in hand. Captains and the biggest overseas stars of those teams went hand in hand. Not anymore.



Some franchises are beginning to get smarter. It's not a surprise because this is how leagues evolve, mirroring the format's international growth, penchant for data and the need to keep pushing the boundaries wherever possible.