IPL 2026: Young India leaders in the spotlight

Daniel Vettori, Hyderabad's chief coach, spoke about why they gave it to Kishan, who has never captained a franchise before. "The leadership he exuded throughout that first season (in 2025), particularly in the back half when he took over wicket-keeping, really brought energy to the group and set up our back half of the year, and we were pretty successful in that period," the Kiwi had said in the pre-match press conference on Friday. "So when Patty (Cummins) was unfortunately out of the initial stage of the tournament, we obviously had some decisions to make and his experience with his state team in particular had been so impressive. And then obviously he was in really good form. So between Abhishek (Sharma) and himself, we feel like we've got a really good leadership group to lead us this year."

Sharma being the vice-captain is also a curious choice, especially considering the likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Harshal Patel were already internationals when the opener was still playing age-group cricket. The thing about Vettori's response, though, is that franchises are now very awake to opportunities, ultra flexible with options. It's how Patidar made the cut last year. Here was Andy Flower on Friday. "It's pretty amazing, actually, that in Rajat's first year of captaincy, he led RCB to the trophy," the Zimbabwean said. "He'd only had a little bit of captaincy experience before that, I think, for MP. But we did like what we saw when we saw him leading. He's obviously a very likeable man. He's well-respected in the dressing room. He's got high integrity. Really good guy. He stays nice and calm, which I think the bowlers like a lot."