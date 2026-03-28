Jacob Duffy delivers on IPL debut as defending champs RCB beat SRH

It's fair to say there were admirers within the leadership group before he was acquired for `2 cr. In a video the franchise put out a few days ago, there was a consensus in the camp when they bought him at the auction. While Rajat Patidar liked his outswingers to the right-handers, coach Andy Flower liked his high-release point and sideways movement. They were also fans of his recent numbers.

People who have been tracking his progress over the last 12 months wouldn't be surprised by what he did. He bagged the Sir Richard Hadlee medal. He picked up over 80 international wickets and, at one point of time, was the best bowler in T20Is. By the time he was done, he was applauded off the field.

His night's work had come to an end after 30 minutes — he was subbed off for Devdutt Padikkal — but it was a priceless hand from their debutant. How did he manage to do it even though some of the others travelled the distance?

The 31-year-old found the area to bowl on this surface — that sort of in-between length around the 6m area — and didn't pitch it up. There were no deliveries for the drive. If anything, he focused on getting it up to their chest. It's how he dismissed Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the space of six deliveries. The last time he faced Abhishek, it was the biggest match of his career and the nerves meant he was off his radar. But on Saturday, he was on the money as he tucked up the Indian southpaw and it resulted in his downfall.

Even as the other bowlers gave away 177 in their 16 overs, Duffy's share was 22 off his four overs. In the end, the visitors, asked to bat first, made 201 (two leg-byes). It could have been a lot worse but for Duffy.

Lumsden doesn't have a lot of sports personalities. Until recently, their most famous cricket resident was Lou Vincent. Continue in this vein and Duffy, already a noted Lumsden alum, could be their most famous global sporting export.