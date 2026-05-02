IPL 2026: How Chennai Super Kings and Kartik Sharma turned things around

CHENNAI: ON any other day, an unbeaten 54 off 40 balls would not even make one take notice, let alone grab headlines. Not on Saturday when Kartik Sharma saw off the chase for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians to keep the play-off hopes alive.

Sharma — touted as one of the talents to watch both in the auction where the franchise paid ₹14.2 crore to sign him and in the lead up to the season — added 98 runs alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad for the third wicket before pulling out a gun shot celebration in front of a 34,900-strong packed MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The 20-year-old from Rajasthan — known as MS Dhoni of Rajasthan — was understandably pleased to step up and deliver for the team, especially after a string of scores that read: 18, 1, 6, 18, 15. And so was head coach Stephen Fleming, who felt Saturday’s performance was the reward for the hard work put in over the year.

“You have the young players; there are two parts to it. One is how you introduce them. It is a big stage, no matter what they've been doing at the domestic level. Understanding their mindset is really important, and it is a big step up. They can have all the talent in the world, but temperament is what we're looking for. His introduction was tough at the start, and then he had a little bit of time out. We worked hard and today was a good reward for that,” Fleming explained after the match.