Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings it Bengaluru's way once again, knocks MI out of tournament

RAIPUR: Bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar are endangered species. Doesn't have high pace. Isn't tall enough to possess high release. And is usually frontloaded so there's always going to be an element of predictability.

What he does have, though, is the ability to hang it outside off stump on a length before getting the ball to shape away or move back in a fraction. He challenges both edges to both batting types and seldom loses discipline. It's how he has remained relevant in this era of turbocharged batting units smashing down barriers.

Against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, he became the first frontline seamer in IPL history to feature in 200 games. On Sunday, he put out a demonstration as to how he has continued to thrive like fine wine. After his 11th game of the season came to an end at a heaving Stadium in Raipur, the 36-year-old had returned figures of four for 26.

The Purple Cap leader with 21 scalps while giving away an average of 30 runs across four overs, he has been utopian. A unicorn in 2026 when leading seamers have been conceding over nine while not picking as many wickets as him. While a lot of the focus has been on RCB's uncompromising batting style, their stylistic ability to pick up new-ball wickets is what has helped them occupy a place in the upper echelons of the table with the business end approaching. On Sunday, at their 'home away from home' in Raipur, they were at it again thanks to one of the evergreen men of Indian cricket.