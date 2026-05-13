IPL 2026: What is going wrong for star-studded Mumbai Indians?

CHENNAI: When the Indian team won the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad in March, Mahela Jayawardene may have allowed himself a smile or two. Four of India's first XI — Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav — had displayed their form during multiple phases of the tournament. After a short break, when all four were fit enough for the opener, it further enhanced the franchise's already strong tag as favourites.

Yet, after 45 days and change, one of the league's most storied sides is staring into the middle distance. Another year lost. Another season where there was a yawning gap between expectations and reality. They have, within their ranks, a former Indian all-format captain, India's current T20 captain, their current captain has already won an IPL with another franchise, and a captain who has led the Test side. So, no dearth of leadership but it just hasn't worked out.

Worse still, the side has been left with a potentially dicey position because some of their biggest non-performers this season have been the senior Indian players, including the current captain. In season's past, Yadav has been a shining light for them. In 2026, he has scored 195 across 11 games at 17.2 (SR of 144.4). Hardik, currently down with an injury, has been a point of thrust for them in the middle-order. This year, he has hit 146 at 20.8 in eight games (SR of 136.4).

But it's not like the coaching staff and the leadership group can just turn around and take them out of the firing line. When Mahela Jaywardene, the coach, was asked how political it would be to have that conversation with them, he smiled. "No, I don't think it is," the Sri Lankan said after their last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Wednesday. "They're also trying to do their best. If I knew that it was something to do with that, I would have spoken to them. But the commitment, the effort that they're putting in is unbelievable. So I was quite determined. With Ro (Rohit Sharma) getting injured and coming back and batting the way he batted, it sums up. I mean, the core group is quite valuable for us. You can't just keep changing.