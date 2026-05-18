When CSK faithful finally get to see their Thala Dhoni at Chepauk

CHENNAI: It had been five minutes after Sunrisers Hyderabad had beaten Chennai Super Kings to qualify for playoffs. Usually by now, the fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium would have started to disperse. But on Monday night, they all stood in silence even as the franchise brought out the banners on to the field to thank the fans after what was their last home game.

The wait, amongst fans, was for one man — MS Dhoni. They got a glimpse of him during the innings break, but now a lap of honour was expected. The post-match presentation and the arrangements were going on side-by-side while the full capacity crowd patiently waited. There were cheers for Suresh Raina and R Ashwin, who were on broadcast duties, but the wait continued for the big man.

About half an hour later, around midnight, the lap of honour eventually began with Dhoni in the centre. The DJ at the venue blasted the usual CSK-Tamil classics as Dhoni slowly moved along the boundary ropes while the youngsters threw souvenirs into the stands, thanking the fans. Sanju Samson was quietly walking in one corner while Dhoni had a laugh with everyone who came along, and even stopped briefly to catch up with Raina. They shared a laugh briefly before Dhoni and CSK continued the lap. Chants of Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni…. CSK, CSK, CSK continued to reverberate across the stands and the neighbourhood. As the players gathered for a group picture with the ground staff, Dhoni joined in last, sitting next to Gurjapneet Singh.

The moment to remember, perhaps, came when the former India captain borrowed the mobile phones of accredited photographers to take multiple selfies with them.

While all this was happening, head coach Stephen Fleming reflected on what has been a season to forget (they still have an outside chance to qualify). Asked if he would be there next year in the same post, Fleming kept it precise: “Well, it's always a choice for the management.”

“There's been a lot of talk about it, but MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players and continuity. So he's been a big part; he hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team. There are a lot of good things we've done. We've introduced some new players that will hopefully be generation players for the CSK, but I know we judged on results, that's fair. So yeah, that's management,” he said.