Is Ruturaj Gaikwad the right man to take CSK forward? Here is what Fleming said

After the loss, when asked if powerplay batting was a reason for the defeat, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledged that Gaikwad could do more. “I think Rutu can do more. He's done more in the past. He's been a fine player at the top. He hasn't produced the quantity of runs and the pace of runs that he's done in his career, and that's something that he will address,” Fleming said.

There is merit to that argument. Gaikwad was a vital cog in CSK winning the titles in both 2021 and 2023. Since taking over as captain, the pressure of filling MS Dhoni’s shoes along with the rapid pace at which the format and the league are changing, seems to have caught up to him. While he missed most of the 2025 season, if CSK fails to qualify, it will be the first time they do so thrice in a row, bringing Gaikwad’s captaincy into question.

Fleming, however, threw his weight behind Gaikwad. “Yeah, there's been a lot of change. This year, at least, he was here the whole time. Last year, he wasn't here at all, so it would be unfair to judge that. But yeah, there's been a lot of work done behind the scenes as we learn about this group of players. Obviously, the way through, we have made some mistakes. Always put our hand up for that, but we have also done some good things. There have been some players who have come through. In the second half, we have won a number of games, and we've been in the fight with this. We just haven't been accurate enough, and Rutu will be going through that as part of his development.”

“It's a big transition from having one of the best captains in the cricket scene, running the franchise for such a long time to a new captain. It's going to take a little bit of time. He's doing a good job. He has a massive amount of respect for this group of players, and he's learning all the time and putting that into play. So going forward, I have no doubt he'll be a fine captain for this franchise,” Fleming said.

While only time will tell whether Gaikwad remains as captain come next year, for now, CSK still have a match to win when they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad later this week.