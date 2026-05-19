No Axar, Jadeja for Afghanistan series, Nabi's wait continues

CHENNAI: What was expected to be a low-profile series with expected call-ups, the India squads for upcoming lone Test and three ODIs against Afghanistan in June have brought some surprise.

The biggest of them all is the non-selection of Auqib Nabi — the J&K pacer had taken 111 wickets in the last two seasons, including helping his state make history by winning their first Ranji Trophy title earlier this year. But that was not all of it. Rishabh Pant has been stripped off his vice-captaincy and dropped from the ODI set up with Ishan Kishan replacing him. Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are named in the ODI squad but their availability is subject to fitness. And quietly Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja have been "rested" from both formats. Jasprit Bumrah, too, is rested for the whole series.

Nabi's absence raises questions over reward for Ranji performances, especially with two A-tours coming up before the Sri Lanka and New Zealand away Test series. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Nabi came close but did not make the cut as they have stuck to the three pacers, especially it being a lone Test at home. "You do not necessarily pick a lot of seamers when you pick a Test team in India. He was close. But at this point, we have gone with the three that we have picked. There is no doubt he has had some incredible performances for Jammu and Kashmir," Agarkar said.

Though his absence in white-ball is not surprising, Jadeja not being part of Test team raises questions. Similarly, Axar, who last played the Kolkata Test against South Africa and is still India T20I vice-captain, too do not find a place. Agarkar, when asked the way forward for them, said that the selectors wanted to try out a few options in the coming few months as they are aware of what Jadeja and Axar can offer. " I think we just want to try and give the opportunity. He is aware of it. With regards to one-day cricket, again, with 15-16 months left to that World Cup, we want to obviously try and assess what our options are. Particularly, keeping in mind the conditions in South Africa and give a little bit of exposure to some of the newer guys," said the chief selector. Some of those guys who benefit from the decision are Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey who have earned their Test call-ups.