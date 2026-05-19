The Suryakumar Yadav quandary and way forward for Indian T20I team

At a time when Indian cricket is going through transition in all three formats — the Test team is still settling in, finding new stars; the ODI team has a relatively new captain with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still around; last year Gill was named Surya’s deputy before being dropped from T20Is — the focus in the next cycle will be in ODIs. However, the question looming at the moment is — what is the way forward for India in T20Is?

Former chief selector MSK Prasad feels Surya could be persisted with till the next captain is groomed. “Only a few months back he won the World Cup. I do understand that his form is definitely cause of concern both in the World Cup or prior to the World Cup and also in the ongoing IPL. I personally feel that more than anything else, all the Indian players who have played in that World Cup, barring Sanju Samson and a couple of people, everybody is looking mentally fatigued. I am sure that they are all extremely talented kids who can come back strong. So, I think it will be very harsh if you take a call on Surya immediately,” Prasad told this daily.

Meanwhile, Devang Gandhi, former national selector, believes that the time might be ripe to look ahead. “Definitely, you have to look ahead because this game is all about being informed. See after a certain point of time, you will have to be consistent. You have to keep performing. Otherwise, the way Indian cricket is, the kind of youngsters that are coming through the ranks, we need to definitely promote them. I would look at whoever has got a better chance of playing two years ahead (in terms of captaincy). Shreyas Iyer can be one candidate. Even Ishan Kishan has been playing well. There is still a bit of time left to decide upon that. You can try out a couple of options, whoever fits the bill. Then you can take it forward. Not that you have to have somebody leading the side now straight away,” Gandhi told this daily.

The one thing both former selectors reiterate is that now is the time to experiment and try out players, building the bench strength before the road for 2028 begins. “Going ahead, selectors should definitely give weightage to the players who have performed who are young. This is the best time to try out and create bench strength in these seniors, whoever can be brought back. So, definitely, this is the right time to get a few more fresh legs, young boys into the system and see how they are coping up with international cricket,” Gandhi said.

“I think for the next six months, we can definitely start trying out different options, permutations and combinations and settle the team so that for the upcoming 18 months, they can play as a team. Maybe you can round off around 20 players and keep rotating the players and get them ready for the next T20 World Cup,” Prasad added.