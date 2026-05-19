Out of favour Rishabh Pant loses ODI spot

The interesting aspect, however, is that for someone who was regarded as ahead of his time for his audacious range and strokeplay when he broke into the IPL as a teenager, Pant has not been able to maintain the consistency or hitting-ability over the years in white-ball cricket with KL Rahul taking over the duties in ODIs. In the shortest format, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have become regulars, delivering consistently even during the T20 World Cup.

Which is why, despite being a part of the ODI squad in recent times, Pant has not been featured in any games. He went back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and scored 212 runs in six innings at 42.4 average as Delhi skipper, but that was not enough to break the door open. They have also removed him as Test vice-captain, hoping that it would allow him to concentrate more on his batting. "Obviously, Rishabh was vice-captain and we want him to be the best batter that he can be and that he has always been in Test cricket. So, no, there is no other reason," chief selector Ajit Agarkar said on Tuesday. "Rishabh is an incredible Test player. Obviously, he is not part of the ODI squad at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. As far as ODI cricket is concerned, at this point, we have gone with two different options," he added.

The way forward for Pant, as things stand, could be similar to that of Kishan. The Jharkhand keeper-batter was left out of India set up two years ago, but he went back to domestic cricket, worked his way up and broke the door open in the shortest format with a stellar title-winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The ball is now in Pant's court. Can he put his head down and perform well enough to convince the selectors? Only time will tell.