BCCI's domestic outlook: Focus on T20s

CHENNAI: The much-awaited 2026-27 domestic calendar was announced by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday with the U23 white ball competition and the inter-zonal university tournament for Vizzy Trophy being changed to T20 from 50-over per side format. The move by the richest cricket board could be a sign for big changes expected in future and former players, who now are coaches of successful domestic sides, see it as a positive step going forward.
"I think change is an essence of life and this is absolutely fine if it's going this way," former India batter Amay Khurasiya told this daily. With cricket officially returning to Olympics for the 2028 Los Angeles Games since its first appearance in 1900, the ex-flamboyant left-hand batter from Madhya Pradesh believed the move could have been taken keeping the new order in mind. "With time, I see the world playing more T20s and maybe T20s will take over as they are cricket's gateway to the Olympics also. This is my feeling and it's absolutely fine. If things are changing and everything is going into this mode, we just have to accept the way it is going to be," he opined.
Usman Gani, Vidarbha head coach, who led the side to Ranji Trophy and historic Vijay Hazare title, echoed Khurasiya's sentiments. "The cricket world is changing with time being a big factor. It's a logical decision as talented U23 cricketers can feature both in Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy to get the feel of both formats apart from playing T20 format. More importantly, it will help the players financially as the IPL scouts now have one more tournament to look out for talented youngsters," said Gani.
As per the calendar, the Men's U23 State A Trophy (Elite and Plate) will begin on December 1. The knockouts of the Elite category will be held from December 17 to 23. The timing will be apt for U23 cricketers to showcase their skills ahead of the IPL auction, which is usually held during that time of the year.
Economics of red & white ball cricket
Khurasiya, who coached Kerala to Ranji Trophy final (2024-26 season) where they lost to Vidarbha, has an interesting take on the future of the one-dayers and red-ball cricket in the country. "I think players who are playing Ranji Trophy should be paid far more than what they are being paid now so that red-ball cricket can compensate their financial needs of families. Because it's all about securing your future and that security they don't get in red-ball, they get that in white-ball. Or there should be a contract system in every state association like the BCCI's," said Khurasiya, who will be chief coach of Chhattisgarh this season.
Domestic players get Rs 40,000 per day (up to 20 matches and that goes up to Rs 50,000 per day and Rs 60,000 per day from 21 to 40 and 40-plus matches respectively. For the T20s, the match fee is Rs 25,000 per match. The match fee for reserves is Rs 20,000 per day. Similarly in T20s, the reserves get Rs 12,500 per match. Given the salary structure, a player can earn Rs 11,20,000 if he plays all the league matches of the Ranji Trophy. It can get double if he plays the SMAT and Vijay Hazare Trophy. On the contrary, the base price of an uncapped Indian player is Rs 30 lakh in the IPL. Besides, they are also paid Rs 7.5 lakh per league match apart from contract salary.
Meanwhile, Ranji Trophy starts on October 11 with the domestic season beginning with Duleep Trophy from August 23. The country's premier tournament will once again be played in two phases with the opening round starting on October 11. In total, the BCCI will be organizing 1788 games across age-group and senior categories during the season, which include U16, U19, U23, senior level for men and U15, U19, U23 and senior level for the women.
"The 2026-27 domestic season reflects the BCCI's continued commitment to building a strong and competitive domestic structure while ensuring a balanced progression across formats and categories," the board stated in release. The Duleep Trophy will be played between August 23 to September 10. The entire tournament will be held at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The Irani Cup between Ranji Trophy champions Jammu and Kashmir and Rest of India will be played from October 1 to 5 in Srinagar.
Gruelling domestic season begins on Aug 23
The BCCI on Wednesday announced the 2026-27 domestic season, which will see 1788 games across age-group and senior categories. A look...
Season to open with Duleep Trophy on August 23 at COE, Bengaluru
The tournament, which will be played in zonal format, will conclude on September 10
Irani Cup between defending Ranji champions J&K and Rest of India follows it with the match to be staged in Srinagar from October 1 to 5
Ranji Trophy (Elite and Plate) to be held in two phases
Elite first phase from October 11 to November 5
Elite second phase from January 17 to February 4
Elite knockout phase begins on February 9 and concludes on March 3
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Trophy (both Elite and Plate) to be held in between the two phases
SMAT Elite begins on November 14 with knockouts to be held from November 30 to December 6
Vijay Hazare Elite starts on December 14 with knockouts scheduled from January 2 to 8
Tamil Nadu placed in Elite D Group with heavyweights Mumbai in Ranji Trophy
Karnataka, Andhra and Hyderabad are grouped in Elite B
Delhi, Kerala and Odisha are in Elite C Group
U-23 white ball competition and the Inter-zonal University meet for Vizzy Trophy now will be played in T20 format going forward