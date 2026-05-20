BCCI's domestic outlook: Focus on T20s

CHENNAI: The much-awaited 2026-27 domestic calendar was announced by the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday with the U23 white ball competition and the inter-zonal university tournament for Vizzy Trophy being changed to T20 from 50-over per side format. The move by the richest cricket board could be a sign for big changes expected in future and former players, who now are coaches of successful domestic sides, see it as a positive step going forward.

"I think change is an essence of life and this is absolutely fine if it's going this way," former India batter Amay Khurasiya told this daily. With cricket officially returning to Olympics for the 2028 Los Angeles Games since its first appearance in 1900, the ex-flamboyant left-hand batter from Madhya Pradesh believed the move could have been taken keeping the new order in mind. "With time, I see the world playing more T20s and maybe T20s will take over as they are cricket's gateway to the Olympics also. This is my feeling and it's absolutely fine. If things are changing and everything is going into this mode, we just have to accept the way it is going to be," he opined.

Usman Gani, Vidarbha head coach, who led the side to Ranji Trophy and historic Vijay Hazare title, echoed Khurasiya's sentiments. "The cricket world is changing with time being a big factor. It's a logical decision as talented U23 cricketers can feature both in Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy to get the feel of both formats apart from playing T20 format. More importantly, it will help the players financially as the IPL scouts now have one more tournament to look out for talented youngsters," said Gani.

As per the calendar, the Men's U23 State A Trophy (Elite and Plate) will begin on December 1. The knockouts of the Elite category will be held from December 17 to 23. The timing will be apt for U23 cricketers to showcase their skills ahead of the IPL auction, which is usually held during that time of the year.