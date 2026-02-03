Well paid umpires. Not really

Pay hike, ranking in domestic

Another national umpire said the pay hike is the need of the hour for the those officiating in the domestic tournaments. "It's been more than five years since the last hike. A considerable rise is the need of hour to make up for the sharp decrease in the number of matches," he said. He also felt the experienced umpires should be given priorities especially for big matches. "Those who are toiling in the circuit for more than a decade should be given preference. Their experience will not only benefit the game but also help them earn a decent amount which they deserve given their hard work in all these years. The fresh set of umpires should get the match but not at the cost of the experienced ones."

Another issue raised by one of the umpires is non-disclosure of rankings of domestic umpires in the last two-three years. "The rankings make the whole process transparent. It not only helps the umpires know where they stand but also ensures the deserving candidates get their share of matches," said the umpire.

IPL, WPL a boon

The Indian Premier League gave these umpires a new lease of life as it led to a sharp hike in match fees. The Women's Premier League added a new dimension to it. "The T20 format came in 2005 and gained traction after the first edition of the T20 World Cup two years later. But the match fee remained Rs 7500 per day along with DA of between Rs 750-1000 till the IPL. It was the IPL that changed things for the good. The match fees was first hiked to Rs 15000 and later made Rs 20000. Besides, only four umpires do an international match at a time but in the IPL 20 umpires get the work. So IPL led to paradigm shift," an umpire, who has officiated in the IPL, said.

No doubt, umpires are better in comparison to ground staff, scorers and curators but given the important role they play and the amount of time they spend on the field, they deserve a steady source of income. If it's cricketers who draw the crowd and make the game popular, it's the umpires who maintain its sanctity and make sure cricket is played within the rules. As a judge has to be well paid to maintain the dignity of the court and prevent corruption, an umpire too has to be compensated decently irrespective of the matches he or she is officiating in to keep the sport true to its name — a gentleman's game.