Decision on Fleming's future as CSK head coach likely after IPL

CHENNAI: After Chennai Super Kings' loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last home game of the season on Monday, there were talks about the future of head coach Stephen Fleming. The former New Zealand captain has been associated with the team since its inception in 2008, first as a player and then as coach since 2009. Under him, CSK have won five IPL titles and two Champion Leagues. Since the last IPL title in 2023, they have been struggling.



It is understood that the CSK management is not going to take any decision in haste. But is expected to address the issue of lack of form of the team and its inability to reach the playoffs yet again. Fleming was well aware about the situation and opened up about his future as head coach of CSK.

"Well, it's always a choice for the management. There's been a lot of talk about it. There's a lot of good things we've done. We've introduced some new players that will hopefully be generation players for CSK, but I know we are judged on results, that's fair. So yeah, that's the management's call," said Fleming after Chennai's last match at home.



It is learnt that any decision on Fleming would be taken only after the IPL season is over. People close to the management insisted that handing the 'coach' issue will be an arduous task. ''You see it is not that easy to take a decision on Fleming's future," said a source close to the management. "He is also the coach of CSK's teams in USA and South Africa. A coach cannot be a bad one for one league and good for the other leagues owned by the same franchise.''



''For argument's sake in case they sack him (Fleming) and he does not wish to continue in the other leagues, they (CSK management) have to find a coach for all the three leagues. It is difficult to find a new coach for all the three leagues who shares the same ideas and ideals of CSK,'' the source added.



There is another issue that the team management needs to address is MS Dhoni's future. No one knows what is in his mind but the former India captain did not figure in any of the CSK matches this season. Dhoni has often said in the past that after retirement he will be associated with CSK in some manner. In case the most celebrated captain of Indian cricket decides to hang his boots, then he can fit in the role of mentor next season.



"The CSK management that is very kind and soft by nature needs to know about Dhoni's plans. If MSD wishes to continue they have to take a different decision. In case MSD wants to retire, they can rope in him as a mentor like Sachin Tendulkar. And should they think of appointing a new head coach, Mike Hussey can be promoted. In case they want a new man, they can always approach someone like Rahul Dravid who has been closely associated with N Srinivasan, owner of CSK for a very long time," said another source close to CSK.