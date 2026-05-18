Ishan, Cummins help SRH beat CSK, seal IPL playoffs spot

Earlier, Dewald Brevis’s 44 and Shivam Dube’s 26 lower down the order helped Chennai Super Kings post 180/7. The duo added 59 runs in 38 balls for the fifth wicket. Brevis’s knock came to an end when he was castled by Eshan Malinga in the 18th over. For the visitors, skipper Cummins (3/28) shone as he put his experience to effective use. Opting to bat first, CSK got off to an excellent start with Sanju Samson. He attacked an erratic Nitish from the word-go. He struck him for a six and two boundaries in the very first over of the game with precise timing and footwork to the delight of the crowd. In the very next over Samson struck three delicate boundaries off Praful Hinge to show his intention.Seeing the way that the Kerala-wicketkeeper was going with tongs and hammer, Cummins brought himself to the attack. Samson (27) was done in by a change of pace as he went for a heave off a length delivery from the Aussie.