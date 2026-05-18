We will prepare to host National Games: TN Sports Minister Arjuna

CHENNAI: Aadhav Arjuna, the sports minister of Tamil Nadu, visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city on Monday morning along with J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, member secretary SDAT. He visited the volleyball courts, football facility, skating rink where children were practising and interacted with them. He also visited the badminton facility and checked out the various construction work going on for outdoor basketball and so on.

Arjuna, who is also the secretary of the Tamil Nadu Olympic Association, said that Tamil Nadu should strive to host the National Games in the near future.

"Even a small State like Uttarakhand has hosted the National Games. We will engage with the Central Government and in consultation with the Chief Minister, develop infrastructure across districts and prepare to host the National Games," Arjuna said