Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breath-taking season has put some pressure on his opening partner Jaiswal: Kumble

In awe of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive power-hitting, Indian spin legend Anil Kumble said he was equally impressed by the fearless youngster’s consistency in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books by smashing 65 sixes in a single IPL season, surpassing the previous all-time record of 59 sixes set by West Indies great Chris Gayle in 2012.
The 15-year-old is the highest run-scorer and Orange Cap holder of the ongoing IPL, amassing 680 runs in just 15 innings for Rajasthan Royals.
He also recently broke the world record for scoring the most runs in a single T20 series by a teenager.
"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder, and that doesn't come from doing it just once or against a couple of teams.
He's done it consistently over the last two months, and that says a lot about the youngster.
"It's not just about going out there and bashing a few sixes, even though he is the highest six-hitter now," Kumble told JioHotstar's 'Game Plan'.
Kumble said Sooryavanshi's breath-taking season has put some pressure on his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has had a subdued run by his standards.
Jaiswal has scored 426 runs in 15 matches at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 153.24.
"The bowlers have bowled well at him, but he will still be under pressure. The whole limelight that was on Yashasvi Jaiswal a couple of years ago is still there, but now someone who is just 15 years old has gone ahead and taken the world by storm," Kumble said.
"Even in the game against SRH, the partnership was fantastic. They scored almost 120 runs in about eight overs, but the bulk of the scoring was done by Sooryavanshi.
"Yashasvi will be disappointed that on such a good wicket, he scored at a run-a-ball," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)